IRGC is involving locals to maximize border security: Jafari

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has adopted an effective strategy which is involving local residents in efforts to maximize border security, the IRGC chief said on Wednesday.

“The IRGC plans to further engage local residents to secure the borders and fight poverty in regions close to northwest borders,” Ali Jafari explained, Tasnim reported.

The major general added that IRGC’s top priorities in these areas have been “urging local residents to be actively involved in maximizing border security and creating jobs in the regions.”

MH/PA