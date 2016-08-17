Over 80 foreign companies to attend IRANIMEX2016 expo

TEHRAN – More than 80 foreign companies from 17 countries will attend Iran International Maritime and Offshore Technologies Exhibition (IRANIMEX2016), which will be held on the Persian Gulf island of Kish from October 18 to 21.

Considering the fact that the exhibition is Iran’s biggest event in the field of marine industries it could be considered as a complementary for Iran Oil Show, Shana news agency quoted Peyman Masoudzadeh, the event’s secretary as saying on Monday.

He added that many foreign companies have shown interest in showcasing their latest achievements in the event.

According to the official, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and Singapore are among the countries which will participate in the exhibition.

More than 20 percent of the exhibition’s booths are allocated to foreign exhibitors, he added.

EF/MA