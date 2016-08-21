Tehran to host AIBD meeting 

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) will be hosting the 42nd edition of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) General Conference in Tehran from August 25 to 27.

The 15th AIBD General Conference and Associated Meetings will also be held on the margins of the event, Abbas Naseri-Taheri, an advisor to the IRIB director, said in a press release on Sunday.

“About 60 foreign guests coming from 17 countries are expected to attend the conference. A number of meetings have been arranged for the participating guests and the AIBD Awards Winners of 2016 will also be announced at the inauguration ceremony,” he added.

“The conference will be a good chance for IRIB to introduce its potentials to the member countries. They will also visit different departments and sections, and will closely look at the technical abilities of the organization,” he added.

The AIBD General Conference (GC) and its Associated Meetings is the annual official gathering of the Institute.

Member Countries, affiliates and partners will have an opportunity to review a number of activities and projects that AIBD has implemented over the past year and also to look into future projects.

Photo: A poster for the 42nd Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) General Conference

RM/YAW