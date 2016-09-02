Iran congratulates Vietnam on National Day

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to President Tran Dai Quang of Vietnam on Friday and congratulated the Vietnamese people and government on the country’s National Day.

Rouhani expressed satisfaction over friendly relations between Iran and Vietnam and voiced hope that the ties would be expanded in various areas of economy, politics and culture.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Nguyen Hong Thach, 71 year ago, on September 2, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, announcing the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

For Vietnamese nationals, the event is of great significance, marking the victory of nearly-one-hundred-year struggle against the colonialism, opening a new era for Vietnam, an era of independence and freedom, the ambassador told the Tehran Times.

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