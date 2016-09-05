MPs to visit nuclear sites in Arak, Isfahan soon

TEHRAN – An MP announced that several members of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee will pay visits to the country’s nuclear facilities in the provinces of Markazi and Isfahan.

Speaking to the Tasnim, Mojtaba Zonnoor, head of the nuclear board at the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said the MPs will visit the Arak heavy water reactor and Isfahan’s UCF (uranium conversion facility).

The lawmakers’ trip to the nuclear sites in Arak will be made in the next two weeks, he added.

SP/PA

