Iranian filmmaker completes doc on Mina disaster

TEHRAN – Iranian director Forud Avazpur has made a documentary on the Mina disaster, a tragedy in which over 400 Iranian pilgrims lost their lives in Mina area, near Mecca in September 2015.

The film titled “Shortness of Breath” is about 25 couples that left Iran for the Hajj ritual in 2015, but the women returned home alone after losing their spouses in the Mina disaster.

Avazpur has submitted “Shortness of Breath” to the 10th Cinema Verite, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films, which will be held in Tehran from December 4 to 11.

At least 460 Iranians were among thousands of pilgrims who died on September 24, 2015 in a stampede that broke out in Mina during the Hajj ritual.

The crush was the deadliest disaster in the history of Hajj pilgrimage.

ABU/YAW