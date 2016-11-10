Iran introduces petchem investment opportunities to Germans

TEHRAN- Iran’s embassy in Berlin held a meeting on Tuesday to introduce investment opportunities in the country’s petrochemical sector to the German companies, Shana reported.

Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Managing Director Marzieh Shahdaie and Tehran Ambassador to Berlin Ali Majedi hosted the Germans in the meeting.

In the first part of the meeting, some managing directors of Iranian petrochemical holding companies introduced a number of major projects proper for making investment and in the second part the two sides investigated details for cooperation.

On August 23, Shahdaie said that Iran needs $20 billion of investment for completion of unfinished petrochemical projects across the country in 5 years.

“For the time being, there are 55 unfinished projects across the country, 15 of which will be completed and operational by the first half of the next Iranian calendar year of 1396 (will start on March 21, 2017),” she explained.

The official also noted that a 10-year long program with 28 projects has been defined in NPC and considering the resources available these projects will be implemented within the next 10 years.

“For these projects to go operational, about $35 billion of investment is needed,” she added.

MA/MG