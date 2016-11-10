Jahangiri to attend House of Parties’ quarterly meeting 

TEHRAN – The upcoming quarterly session of the House of Parties will be attended by First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri.

The announcement was made by House chairman Ghodrat Ali Heshmatian in an interview with ISNA on Wednesday.

Heshmatian said the session will be held in late Azar (early December).

He further announced that the Ministry of Interior has decided to authorize provincial houses, which will be put into action “soon”.

SP/PA

