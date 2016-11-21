“It’s Raining Lightly” at Antakya filmfest

TEHRAN – Iranian director Saeid Nejati’s short film “It’s Raining Lightly”, a joint production of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS) and Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, will go on screen at the 4th Antakya International Film Festival, which will open in the Turkish city tomorrow, the IYCS announced on Monday.

The story of the short film is set in the 1960s at a village school in which students help their teacher with social issues.

The festival will run until November 29.

ABU/YAW