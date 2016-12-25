Ex-FM says deep state in U.S. promotes conflict with Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s former foreign minister Manouchehr Mottaki has said that the hidden masters who rule the United States are beating the drums against the Islamic Republic and the nuclear agreement.

“They urged both Democrats and Republicans to vote in favor of the renewal of anti-Iran sanctions,” Mottaki was quoted by Mehr news agency as saying on Sunday.

He said that the U.S. has taken a hostile attitude towards Iran ever since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Mottaki strongly criticized U.S. President Barack Obama for not vetoing the renewal of the Iran Sanctions Act (ISA), saying, “The ministers of the American president had promised to prevent the extension of ISA into law.”

The U.S. Senate passed a legislation on December 1, extending ISA for another 10 years. The measure passed the Senate floor by 99-0.

Obama, however, declined to sign or veto ISA, and the legislation – which renews restrictions on Iran’s missile program – automatically became law.

The decision provoked an angry reaction from Iranian officials who say the legislation violates the nuclear deal – also known as the JCPOA.

The JCPOA was signed between Iran and six world powers on July 14, 2015.

Under the deal, Tehran agreed to limit certain aspects of its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

MH/PA

