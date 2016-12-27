Indian festival screening Iranian films 

TEHRAN – A lineup of feature and short films produced at Iran’s Art Bureau are on screen in various sections of the 6th Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival, which is currently underway in the Indian city, the bureau announced on Tuesday.

“Parole” by Hossein Mahkam and “Mobarak” by Mohammadreza Najafi will be screened in the feature film section of the festival, which will run until December 31.

“Like a Balloon” by Marjan Esmaeili, “Valad” by Amir-Abbas Rabiei and “Man and a Child” by Seyyed Mohammadreza Kheradmandan will be shown in the short film section.

“The Children of the Rain” by Danesh Eqbashavi and “Alamak” by Hossein Darabi are also among the films competing in this section.

ABU/YAW