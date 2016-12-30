‘Militarily weak Britain can’t affect power equation in region’

TEHRAN - A professor of the State University of Minnesota says Britain is so economically and militarily weak that its renewed military presence in the Persian Gulf cannot change power equation in the region.

"The British are really quite weak economically and militarily… (that) are not likely to be a major force in the Middle East for the near future," William O. Beeman tells the Tehran Times.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: What are the reasons for a renewed British military presence in the Persian Gulf?

A: The British announced the development of a new naval base in Bahrain at Mina Salman. The port was offered to the British in 2012 by the Al-Khalifa government, and the British took them up on this. The ostensible reason is to have a British presence in the Persian Gulf to protect transport of oil through the Straits of Hormuz. It is also a savings for the British for their naval operations in the Indian Ocean region.

It may be that the Al-Khalifa government wants a second European/American presence in the Persian Gulf to protect them from "outside influence." They are still paranoid about the Shi'a majority in their country, and are not 100% sure that the United States will continue to support them in the future.

Q: Why is England returning to the Persian Gulf?

A: Actually, they never really left. British ships and military operations have been operating in the Gulf since they withdrew in 1971-72?. Without a naval base, however, they had to travel back and forth to the UK all the time. The British are concerned about the instability in the region and see their presence as a way to curtail this should the need arise. It is a new application of the old philosophy of Pax Britannica, though on a much smaller scale. Also, the offer from the al-Khalifa government was an unusual invitation which they felt they should accept.

Q: What can be the impact of Britain’s military presence on the Persian Gulf security?

A:It depends on who you ask. Obviously the Al-Khalifa regime sees it as a stabilizing force, and the British and Americans (who had to have been consulted) agree. From the standpoint of Iran, it is a destabilizing force because it introduces another European-American force into the region.

Q: Some argue that England is replacing the U.S. in the Persian Gulf. Do you agree with this view?

A: With the election of Donald Trump, it is certainly a possibility, since the Trump administration has isolationist tendencies. Even the Obama administration wanted to reduce the American presence in the region. However, this is a new development in American politics. The plans for this base are four years old, and the base itself was announced in 2014. ?I think the British at this point will be supplementing the American forces rather than replacing them.

I want to remark that I know very well Iranian feelings regarding the British, but I would caution you against over-reacting to this one event. It has been in planning for four years, after all, and is no surprise. The British are really quite weak economically and militarily at this point. They are not likely to be a major force in the Middle East for the near future.