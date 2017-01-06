Fajr theater festival to host “Odyssey”

TEHRAN – A marathon reading of ancient Greek author Homer’s epic “Odyssey” will be held at the 35th Fajr International Theater Festival in Tehran on January 26.

“Odyssey” is an epic poem that focuses on the Greek hero Odysseus and his long journey home after the fall of Troy.

Over 200 Iranian readers of all ages and backgrounds will participate in the program, which will be organized by the Embassy of Greece in Tehran and Elliniko Theatro, an international performing arts organization based in New York and Athens.

ABU/YAW