Gallery of Islamic Culture Capital opens in Mashhad

TEHRAN – The Gallery of the Islamic Culture Capital was inaugurated in Mashhad on Wednesday to celebrate the choice of the city as the Islamic Culture Capital for 2017.

Covering an area of 470 square meters, the gallery was opened in the Imam Reza Art and Cultural Complex in Mellat Park in Mashhad.

Majid Mollanoruzi, director of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art and head of the Center for Visual Arts, was among the guests attending the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mollanoruzi said that Mashhad and Khorasan Razavi enjoy deep cultural potentials, which have had great influence in the world of Islam.

He added that this great potential can be used to reinforce Islamic culture and beliefs.

“The establishment of this gallery in Mashhad is considered to be a great cultural event and can play a major role in promoting Islamic culture and introducing the art and culture of the region,” he remarked.

A rare piece of calligraphy work bearing beautiful inscriptions and illuminations was unveiled on the margins of the program.

The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) selects the Capital of Islamic Culture every year for the Arab nations and the Asian and African regions.

RM/YAW