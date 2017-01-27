Iran U23 World Wheelchair into World Championship

Iran booked a place at the U23 World Wheelchair Basketball Championship on Friday.

The Persians defeated Australia 64-59 in the semi-final of the IWBF Asia Oceania Zone U23 Wheelchair Basketball Championships and advanced to the final match.

Earlier in the day, Japan beat host Thailand 61-37 and qualified for the final match.

On Saturday, Iran will play Japan in the final match.

The top three teams will qualify for the World Championship.

Wheelchair Basketball Canada will host the world-class event from June 8-16, 2017 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in downtown Toronto.

Twelve competing nations, including the host team from Canada, will showcase the future of the sport as they battle for the world title for junior men.

The 2017 Men’s U23 World Championship is the sixth edition of the tournament, which takes place every four years.

The IWBF is the international governing body responsible for wheelchair basketball. It is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to provide opportunities for persons with a disability to play the game of wheelchair basketball.