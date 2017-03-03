FIDE President thanks Iran for hosting Women's World Chess

FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov thanked the Iranian officials for hosting the Women's World Chess Championship.

The Women's World Chess Championship 2017 was a 64-player knock-out tournament, to decide the women's world chess champion. The final was won by Tan Zhongyi over Anna Muzychuk in the rapid tie-breaks.

The competition took place in the Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran, Capital of Iran.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate Tan Zhongyi for winning the Women's World Chess Championship. I wish her all the best,” Ilyumzhinov said in the closing ceremony.

“I want to thank Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Iran's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Iran Chess Federation and all of those involved in the competition. It was a historical competition in Iran and I hope the country to host a chess competition once again,” Ilyumzhinov added.

“Iran had already hosted the FIDE World Chess Championship in 2000 and I am sure they will host another tournament as soon as possible,” the Russian concluded.