Mutola Wins Women's 800 Meters Gold

SYDNEY Maria Mutola won the women's 800 meters Olympic title on Monday to become the first gold medalist from Mozambique.

She timed one minute 56.15 seconds.

The 27-year-old won bronze in the same event at the 1996 Games in Atlanta, when she became Mozambique's first Olympic medalist.

Mutola, who mastered her running skills in the United States, took part at her first Olympics in Seoul in 1988 at the age of 15. Monday's victory was her first major title since she won the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany in 1993.

(Reuter)