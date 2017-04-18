Judiciary chief annoyed by high number of presidential candidates

TEHRAN – Iran’s Judiciary chief has expressed annoyance at the large number of people who registered for presidential candidacy.

Such high number of candidates that an absolute majority of them lack the least qualification is an “insult”, Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani said, Fars reported.

The Majlis and Guardian Council can devise ways according to the Constitution to narrow down the range of people who can register, he said, demanding a set of minimum requirements for the candidates before they can register.

1636 people registered for presidential election from April 11 to 15.

SP/PA

