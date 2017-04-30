Exhibition of theater posters underway at Iranian Artists Forum

TEHRAN – An exhibition of theater posters and graphic designs opened at the galleries of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran on Friday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the showcase, IAF director Majid Rajabi-Memar said that the exhibit is a precious treasure of Iranian theater posters dating back to the Qajar king Ahmad Shah era( the time before the Pahlavi dynasty was founded).

“Today graphic designs are inseparable from the lives of people and it is such a great honor that we have prominent Iranian graphic designers such as Morteza Momayyez who made great efforts to establish the forum,” he added.

Graphic designer Bahram Kalhornia also speaking at the ceremony, said that graphic is part of the fate of the mankind and cannot be separated from his life.

“The skeleton of the world has been made of graphic designs. The artists give meaning to the world and the graphic designs transfer that meaning to others,” he stated.

The director of Iranian Graphic Designers Society (IGDS) Ebrahim Haqiqi also said that part of the posters being shown are the very early posters of the plays that went on stage in Rasht and Tabriz in older times.

He also added that several programs have been arranged in the Iranian Museum of Graphic Design on May 4 and 5.

The exhibit will come to an end on May 6.

RM/YAW