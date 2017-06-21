Iranian movies to go on screen at Anima Mundi 2017

TEHRAN – Five Iranian animated movies have been picked to go on screen at the Anima Mundi 2017, an international animation festival in Brazil.

“Entracte” by Mohammadreza Kheradmand and “Jamshid, a Lament for a Myth” by Moin Samadi are the two entries at the Short Film category of the festival, the organizers have announced on the website.

“Inflated Head” by Puya Afzali, “W.A.R” (War Always Ruins) by Moin Mansurifard, and “Maned and Macho” by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi will go on screen in the International Panorama category.

The organizers selected 345 animations from 45 countries for the 25th edition, which will take place in July in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Photo: A poster for “Jamshid, a Lament for a Myth” by Moin Samadi

RM/YAW