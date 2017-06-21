IWF Junior World Championships: Iran’s Ourameh snatches bronze

Iranian weightlifter Rahman Ouramen seized a bronze medal on Wednesday at the 2017 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships.

The 94kg weightlifter came third after lifting 159kg in the snatch and 205kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 364kg.

Uzbek lifter Farkhodbek Sobirov lifted 180kg in the snatch and 210kg in the clean and jerk, winning the gold medal with a total of 390kg.

Belarusian Yauheni Tsikhantsou finished second overall on 378kg, posting best attempts of 171 kg and 207kg in the snatch and clean and jerk respectively.

A Total of 265 (108 Women / 157 Men) athletes from 50 countries started their competition in Tokyo, Japan.

Women will represent 31 countries while the number will be 45 for Men.