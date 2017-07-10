TEHRAN – The Jeish al-Adl terrorist group had planned to shoot down a helicopter carrying Iranian officials and military commanders at border areas in southeastern Iran, but the Iranian police discovered and foiled the plot, authorities disclosed on Sunday.

Sistan-Balouchestan police chief Hossein Rahimi said the terrorists intended to launch a massive ground and ground-to-air assault against Iranian border guards, and also to use an anti-aircraft cannon to shoot down helicopters carrying commanders, Fars reported.

SP/PA

