TEHRAN – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured by a black bear on Friday on the outskirts of a village in Jiroft, southeastern Iran.

The boy was tending his sheep when he was attacked by an Asiatic black bear, IRNA quoted the head of Jiroft Department of Environment, Mohammad Kamali, as saying.

The boy stoned the bear and the animal scratched him across the head and face, Kamali explained.

“We believe that the bear may have been a mother who had a cub with her,” he added.

The boy is hospitalized at the Imam Khomeini Hospital in Jiroft and he is in good condition, he said.

The Asiatic Black Bear, is a medium sized bear, also known as the Baluchistan bear in Iran. A narrow band of this species lives in southeastern Iran.

Although they are usually shy and cautious animals, Asiatic black bears are more aggressive toward humans than the brown bears. The majority of attacks tend to occur when black bears are encountered suddenly, and in close quarters.

They are also likely to attack when protecting food. It is thought that this is because they live in the same places of tigers who may prey on them, and have evolved to be ready to fight when they are scared.

SB/MG