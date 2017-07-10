TEHRAN – Iranian director Danial Khojasteh will stage “Accident Prone”, an adaptation of “Gruesome Playground Injuries” by American playwright Rajiv Joseph, at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) beginning on July 13.

The play that will premiere on Thursday is an examination of the 30-year friendship between a young man and a woman, from childhood onward, no more, no less.

Khojasteh and Aida Sadeqi are the two actors in the play, which will be on stage until August 3 at the IAF Entezami Hall located on Musavi St., Taleqani Ave.

Photo: A poster for the play “Accident Prone” by director Danial Khojasteh

RM/YAW