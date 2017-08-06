Trump keeps scaring investors away from Iran: CNN

TEHRAN – Iran hoped that agreeing to curtail its nuclear program would encourage foreign firms to pour tens of billions into the country. But a flood of major investment has not materialized -- and that's largely because of the United States, Zahraa Alkhalisi wrote on CNN on Friday.

Many foreign companies are still reluctant to invest because they fear the agreement could collapse regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s tough policy on Iran. The train has left the station but it is not moving at the pace that people expected, she observed.

SP/PA



