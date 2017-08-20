‘Ethnic, linguistic diversity to strengthen Iran’ 

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani’s proposed minister of culture has said that ethnic and linguistic diversity will strengthen Iran.

Speaking before the Majlis on Saturday, Abbas Salehi added that diversity and decentralization of management will be high on agenda during his prospective tenure, Fars reported.

He added that he will make effort, if made minister, to improve the business environment in the arts sector and also facilitate artistic careers by streamlining related laws.

SP/PA

