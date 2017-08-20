Comprehensive performance management system launched at Iran’s ports

TEHRAN- Comprehensive performance management system (CPMS) was launched at the Iranian ports, IRIB news reported on Saturday.

Addressing a ceremony to launch this system at the place of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) in Tehran, Noureddin Aliabadi, the deputy head of PMO for engineering and infrastructure development, mentioned clarification and also electronic administration to delete paper processes as some features of this system.

He said this system has been prepared and established in line with the country’s Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021) which makes electronic administration a necessity in all executive and service processes in the country.



Also, as PMO had announced in late July, the first phase of Iran’s port zones comprehensive system was launched in Imam Khomeini Port Complex in southwestern Khuzestan Province.

As reported, Jalil Eslami, the deputy head of PMO for ports and special zones affairs, said this system is aimed at boosting efficiency in ports and maritime sector in line with economic development.

He said the first phase of the system was launched to expedite and facilitate issuance of permits for activities in port zones and also prevent from commodity and foreign currency smuggling.

The system will be launched in all port zones of the country such as Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Hormozgan Province and Bushehr Port in southwestern Bushehr Province, in addition to Noshahr and Amirabad Ports in north and Astara Port in northwest of Iran.

MA

