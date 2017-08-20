“Mashti Esmaeil” to compete in Sydney filmfest 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mehdi Zamanpur Kiasari’s documentary “Mashti Esmaeil” will go on screen in the Fifteenth and the Last Experimental International Film Festival (FLEXIFF 2002-2022).

The film is about an old blind man named Mashti Esmaeil who works in the paddies. Mashti Esmaeil does not lose his hope despite all difficulties he faces throughout his life.

The documentary has previously won several awards including the best film award at the 8th Aljazeera International Documentary Film Festival in 2012.

The FLEXIFF will be held in Sydney on September 23 and 24.

Photo: A scene from Mehdi Zamanpur Kiasari’s documentary “Mashti Esmaeil”

RM/MMS