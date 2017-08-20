Uli Stielike candidate to take charge of Iran’s Esteghlal: Report

Former South Korea coach Uli Stielike reportedly is a candidate to take charge of Iranian football club Esteghlal.

Under Alireza Mansourian, Esteghlal has collected just four points from four games in the new season of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Mansourian led the Blues to a second-place finish last season.

Stielike was fired as South Korea’s head coach in June after poor results in World Cup qualifying.

The 62-year-old German started his coaching career at Switzerland in 1989 and has also coached Ivory Coast national team, FC Sion, and Al-Sailiya of Qatar.

On 1 June 2016, Mansourian was named as head coach of Esteghlal on a three-year contract.