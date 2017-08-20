Ferdowsi Foundation honors Si concert performers 

TEHRAN – The Ferdowsi Foundation has honored the group of musicians and thespians performing the Si concerts, which are still running in the courtyard of Tehran’s Sadabad Cultural-Historical Complex.

The director of the foundation, Yaser Movahedfar, attended a performance by the group on Friday, presenting vocalist Homayun Shajarian, composer and instrumentalist Sohrab Purnazeri and stage director Ali-Asghar Dashti with the Ferdowsi Golden Statue, the foundation announced on Sunday.

The group received the honor for their concerts’ focus on stories from Persian poet Ferdowsi’s epic masterpiece Shahnameh.

The Si (literally meaning ‘thirty’ in Persian) musical drama gets its title from the Shahnameh verse reading “I toiled much over thirty years, By the Persian language I remade Iran”, which refers to the fact that Ferdowsi spent 30 years writing the Shahnameh over a millennium ago.

The stories of “Zal and Rudabeh”, “Rustam and Esfaniyar” and “Rustam and Sohrab” from the Shahnameh are being staged in the format of open-air performances, which have been running since August 6.

Due to popular demand, the performances have been extended twice for an extra week so far.

Photo: Vocalist Homayun Shajarian (L) and composer and instrumentalist Sohrab Purnazeri acknowledge the audience after a Si performance in the courtyard of Tehran’s Sadabad Cultural-Historical Complex on August 9, 2017. (Mehr/Mohammad Moheimani)

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