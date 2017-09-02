Military chief says ground offensive against Iran impossible

TEHRAN – Mohammad Baqeri, the armed forces chief of staff, said on Saturday that ground offensive against Iran is impossible.

Addressing a meeting of Air Defense Forces, the senior commander said that engaging in a war with Iran is extremely difficult.

In an indirect reference to the U.S., the major general said the “Westerners are well aware that carrying out attacks against Iran will have dire consequences for them”.

Baqeri also said the role of Air Defense Forces is very important in protecting national borders.

NA/PA

