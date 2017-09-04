More than $2.5b allocated for creating jobs in rural areas

TEHRAN – Iran has allocated 100 trillion rials (about $2.577 billion) for creation of job opportunities in the rural areas, Tasnim news agency reported quoting a labor official as saying on Saturday.

According to Mohammad Kalantari, the deputy labor, cooperatives and social welfare minister, the allocated budget will be used to create 65,000 jobs in the rural areas.

Half of the allocated fund will be secured from the National Development Fund (NDF) and the rest from four domestic banks, the official said.

EF/MA

