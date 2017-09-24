Films from Iran line up for Vancouver festival

TEHRAN – Five Iranian films will go on screen at the Vancouver International Film Festival running from September 28 to October 13, 2017.

“Azar”, a debut film by Mohammad Hamzei, “No Date, No Signature” by Vahid Jalilvand, and Abbas Kiarostami’s last experimental work “24 Frames” will go on screen in the panorama section of the festival.

“100-Second Red Light” by Navid Zare’ and “Life Is Lifeless” by Hawar Rahimi will be screened in the Reel Youth Film Festival section.

Photo: Niki Karimi acts in a scene from “Azar” by Mohammad Hamzei.

RM/MMS/YAW

