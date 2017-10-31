“Isfahan, City of Polish Children” to go on stage in Tehran, Isfahan 

TEHRAN – “Isfahan, City of Polish Children”, a play centering on Polish people and children who took refuge in the central Iranian city of Isfahan during World War II, will go on stage in Isfahan and Tehran in late November.

Written by Iranian dramatist Mohammad Charmshir, the play was performed previously by a cast of Polish and Iranian actors at the Grotowski Institute in the Polish city of Wroclaw during August 2015. Roxana Mehrafzun from Iran was the director of the play.

Mehrafzun now plans to stage the play with a cast of Iranian actors in Tehran and Isfahan to observe the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Polish refugees in Iran.

The troupe will perform at the Honar Hall in Isfahan on November 23. The group will then leave the city for Tehran to stage the play at the City Theater Complex for one week from November 27.

The performances have been co-organized by the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, an affiliate of Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, PGNiG, a Polish state-controlled oil and gas company, and the Embassy of Poland in Tehran as well as several Iranian art and culture organizations.

Earlier in October, the organizers also held two photo exhibitions under the title “Born in the Independent Poland, Lahestaniha, the Children of Isfahan”, both in Isfahan and Tehran.

Photo: Young thespians perform “Isfahan, City of Polish Children” at the Grotowski Institute in Wroclaw during August 2015. (Siamak Zomorrodi)

RM/MMS/YAW