Fajr festival to honor three theater experts

TEHRAN – The veteran theater experts Ahmad Damud, Hushang Azadivar and Jamshid Khanian will be honored with lifetime achievement awards at the 36th Fajr International Theater Festival.

The honoring ceremony will take place during the closing celebration of the event on January 29, the organizers announced on Saturday.

Damud is a director, actor, researcher and university teacher. He has studied psychology at the University of Tabriz, and is a graduate of TV and cinema communications from Columbia University in New York. Damud was selected the best researcher of the year by the Iranian Association of Theater Critics in 2004.

Azadivar began his professional career with making documentary films. He also studied cinema in the United States. He followed his interest through translating several plays and books into Persian including “History of the Theater” by Oscar G. Brockett and William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”.

Khanian is a researcher and a playwright. Among his credits are “A Half Day in the Interrogation Room” and “Compass”. He is also the writer of several stories, including “Money” and “Where is My Joseph”, which have been translated into English, Russian and Polish.

Photo: This combination photo shows Hushang Azadivar (L), Ahmad Damud on the top, and Jamshid Khanian on the bottom.

RM/MMS/YAW