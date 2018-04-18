Loko claim Eurasia Beach Soccer Cup title

BSC Lokomotiv Moscow defeated Iran’s Moghavemat Golsapoosh to claim the 2018 Eurasia Beach Soccer Cup title in Yazd, Iran on Tuesday.

A tight 2-1 win had Loko prevailing over the hosts. After a goalless first leg, tournament’s MVP and top scorer Lucão swept the Russian side ahead, but Hamidreza hit back for the Persian side to equalize five minutes later.

Before the second period was over, Catarino had Lokomotiv ahead again, and, this time, for good. The Iranian side were unable to equalize again, despite the remaining time and the Muscovite confirmed that they are back.

After clinching the Mundialito de Clubes last December, Loko claim another international honor, getting ready to get to the Euro Winners Cup as one of the toughest sides in the world.

Levante UD also defeated Catania BS to snatch the third place in the competition, beachsoccer.com reported.



An stunning performance by Farid Boulokbashi had the Spaniards storming past the Catanesi, who could only equalize Levante’s first advantage in the first minutes.