Iranian photographers honored at Finnish exhibition 

TEHRAN – Two Iranian photographers have been honored at the 2nd International Digital Exhibition Vision in Finland.

Kiarang Alai won the Vision Bronze Medal for his photo “Loyalty” at the event organized by the Photo Club Vision.

“Loyalty” was competing in the Open Monochrome category, which gave the Vision Bronze to the Best

Friendship photo, the organizers have announced.

The PSA (Photographic Society of America) Ribbon was also given to Hamidreza Helali for “Single” competing in the Open Color (color digital) category.

A team of experts judged the submissions from May 18 to 20.

Veijo Rio from Finland won the FIAP Blue Pin, the top award of the exhibition.

The selected works will go on view in an exhibition from June 4 to 30.

Photo: “Loyalty” by Kiarang Alai won the Vision Bronze Medal in Finland.

RM/MMS/YAW

