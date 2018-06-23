Bulgarian film scholar Dina Iordanova to come to Iran 

TEHRAN – Dina Iordanova, a Bulgarian scholar at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, will come to Iran to hold classes on “Methodology of Film Studies”.

The classes are part of the course “Film Studies, Theory, Review, and Analysis”, which have been organized by the Iranian National School of Cinema, the school has announced in a press release published on Saturday.

Interested applicants are asked to register before June 26.

Iordanova is the founder of the Film Studies Department of the University of St. Andrews.

She is an international authority on transnational cinema, global film industries and film festivals, as well as on Eastern European and Balkan cinema.

Having worked in Canada, the U.S. and England, she joined University of St. Andrews’ first chair in film studies in 2004.

She has also penned several books on cinema, including “New Bulgarian Cinema”, “Emir Kusturica”, “Cinema of Flames: Balkan Film, Culture and the Media” and “Cinema of the Other Europe: The Industry and Artistry of East Central European Film”.

Iordanova was a guest at the 36th Fajr International Film Festival held in Tehran in April.

Photo: Dina Iordanova attends the 36th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran in April 2018. (Fajr Festival/Farnaz Azizi)

RM/MMS/YAW