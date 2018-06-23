Iran to send ‘Sharif Sat’ into orbit

TEHRAN – Manouchehr Manteghi, the managing director of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, has said that Iran will soon launch into orbit a new satellite named “Sharif Sat”.

The launching date is not yet set but Sharif Sat will be sent into orbit by the end of the year, Manteghi said, the YJC reported on Saturday.

He explained that the Supreme National Security Council is the body to issue permits for the launch of satellites, adding that Sharif Sat has passed all its tests and is waiting to receive the necessary permits to be launched.

Manteghi also said the group of experts who designed Sharif Sat are now designing another satellite.

MH/PA