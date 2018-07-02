Iran names ten new ambassadors
TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday released the names of new representatives and ambassadors appointed to ten countries and international bodies.
The list is as follows:
1- Esmail Baqaei Hamaneh, ambassador to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland.
2- Kazem Gharib-Abadi, ambassador to the offices of United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, Austria.
3- Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia, ambassador to Beirut, Lebanon.
4- Mohammad-Reza Haji-Karim Jabbari, ambassador to Bern, Switzerland.
5- Abdol-Nasser Hemmati, ambassador to Beijing, China.
6- Massoud Edrisi Kermanshahi, ambassador to Warsaw, Poland.
7- Fereydoun Haqbin, ambassador to Canberra, Australia.
8- Morteza Rahmani-Movahed, ambassador to Tokyo, Japan.
9. Seyyed Taha Hashemi, ambassador to Vatican City, Vatican.
10. Kazem Shafei, ambassador to Ljubljana, Albania.
MH/PA
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