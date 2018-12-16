Number of electricity consumers exceeds 35m

TEHRAN – The number of electricity consumers connected to Iran’s power network has increased by 633,000 in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 22 - October 22) to exceed 35 million, IRIB reported on Sunday.

According to the energy ministry's news portal (known as Paven), of the mentioned figure, 28,552,000 subscribers are household consumers, 1,668,000 from public sector, 436,000 from the agricultural sector, 242,000 subscribers from industrial sector and 4,570,000 consumers are from other business areas.

As reported, in the mentioned time span the total number of electricity consumers has increased by 3.1 percent as compared to the same period last year.

EF/MA