Advisor says if Trump wants to talk to Iran he should show respect

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the parliament speaker, has said U.S. President Donald Trump is a “crazy president” whose threats against Tehran aren't going to work.

If the U.S. president wants to talk, he'll not only have to show some respect, but come up with a consistent message, Amir Abdollahian told CNN in an exclusive interview Monday.

Trump is “crazy” and his administration is “confused”, he said, pointing to the U.S. leader’s ongoing campaign to strangle Iran’s economy on the one hand and his requests for Iran to talk on the other.

“In his mind, Trump thinks he has a gun to Iran’s head with sanctions and he is trying to shut down our economy,” Amir Abdollahian said. “This is all in his imagination. Now he wants us to call him? This is a crazy president!”

He also pointed to warmongers within the Trump administration, naming national security adviser John Bolton, and saying, “Within the White House there is a lot of conflicting opinions.”

“Also, Trump is not quite balanced and stable in his decision making, so we are dealing with a confused White House. Iran receives various signals which show that no one knows who owns the White House.”

