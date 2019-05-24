AEOI to build 50 blood centrifuges

TEHRAN- The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is going to build 50 blood centrifuges, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

AEOI signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran Blood Transfusion Organization (IBTO) to build the centrifuges.

IBTO needs blood centrifuges for fractionating the whole blood that is donated to the organization.

Blood fractionation separates the whole blood into its component parts such as red blood cells, platelets and blood plasma.

According to the agreement, AEOI will build the centrifuges by using local knowledge and homegrown equipment.

Currently, IBTO buys its required centrifuges from foreign companies.

In April, AEOI announced that it has begun installing 20 advanced IR6 centrifuges at a nuclear enrichment facility.

AEOI Chief Ali Akbar Salehi said that Iran has made headways in the nuclear industry, which has also contributed to progress in other industrial and medical sectors.

