Igor Kolakovic: Iran need to focus against Argentina

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team head coach Igor Kolakovic says his team need to focus on the match against Argentina.

Team Melli lost to Brazil 3-2 (23-25, 25-16, 21-25, 33-31, 15-10) in Pool 7 at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo, Japan at the second competition week of the men’s 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League on Friday.

Iran will face Argentina on Saturday.

"Congratulations to the Brazil team. This was a tough game against Brazil. We lost 3-2 and are not satisfied by the result,” Kolakovic told fivb.org.

“There is not often an opportunity to battle with Brazil and this was a great experience for the young players. There was a chance to win but our players need to focus on the next game," he added.

Iran captain Mir Saeid Marouf is also disappointed because of suffering defeat against Brazil.

“First, I would like to say congratulations to the Brazil team first. These full sets were very tough and I am disappointed and not satisfied with this result but there was lots to learn from such a big team. Looking back, there were good plays too. We will do our best tomorrow as well," Marouf said.