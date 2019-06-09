Ex-CIA chief: Iran won’t change owing to ‘culture of resistance’

TEHRAN – Former CIA director John Brennan has criticized the Trump administration’s policies toward Tehran, saying the Iranians will not change their behavior because of their “culture of resistance”.

In an interview with The Irish Times newspaper published on Saturday, Brennan said the threat of war between Washington and Tehran has appeared to increase in recent weeks amid signs of increased U.S. activity in the region.

John Brennan calls Bolton and Pompeo “Iran zealots”.

“The United States has gone down this cul de sac with Iran, by putting pressure on the regime, in the false belief that they will change. It’s a culture of resistance in Iran,” he said, describing U.S. national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as “Iran zealots”.

“By reneging on the Iran nuclear deal, by designating the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) as a terrorist organization, by tightening sanctions on Iran and forcing European parties to the agreement to renege on their obligations, the perception in Iran is that the Trump administration ultimately wants to overthrow the regime.”

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen following the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement that was meant to provide Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The U.S. has also doubled down on its “maximum pressure” campaign, which has seen tougher sanctions on Tehran introduced in recent months.

