5 in 6 Iranians don’t get joint surgery they need

TEHRAN- Five in six Iranians who need joint replacement surgery don’t undergo the procedure, according to the director of Iranian Orthopedic Association (IOA).

Some 50,000 joint replacement surgeries are performed every year in the country; however, it is estimated that, annually, around 300,000 Iranians are likely to need such surgeries, said Mohammad-Javad Mortazavi.

According to Mortazavi, the people who don’t get joint surgeries either can’t afford it or prefer to live with their condition rather than having surgery, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Joint replacement is an extremely expensive surgery and incurs high costs on the country’s health system, he said.

“Currently, the majority of orthopedic prosthesis are imported into the country and there is no shortage in our supplies, but the costs of such devices have increased substantially,” said Mortazavi.

"A few Iranian companies are trying to produce orthopedic implants, but their products don’t have the satisfactory quality.”

“Obviously, Natural joints have far better function than prosthetic ones, so our main focus is on preventing and treating the diseases and conditions that usually lead to joint dysfunction.”

“Our priority is doing surgeries and treatments that can prevent joints from destruction and severe damage, so that the patients won’t need a replacement. This topic will be the main focus of IOA’s next congress,” he added.

The 27th International Iranian Orthopedic Association Congress will be held from November 4 to 8.

Replacement arthroplasty, or joint replacement surgery, is a procedure of orthopedic surgery in which an arthritic or dysfunctional joint surface is replaced with an orthopedic prosthesis.

Joint replacement is considered as a treatment when severe joint pain or dysfunction is not alleviated by less-invasive therapies. It is a form of arthroplasty, and is often indicated from various joint diseases, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

According to OrthoInfo, Hip and knee replacements are the most commonly performed joint replacements, but replacement surgery can be performed on other joints, as well, including the ankle, wrist, shoulder, and elbow.

