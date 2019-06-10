Cartoon exhibit to mark U.K crimes against Iran

TEHRAN – An exhibition of cartoons highlighting the crimes of the United Kingdom against Iran through history and its troubled relationship with Iran, will open in Tehran’s Art Bureau tomorrow.

Entitled “Keep Calm, I Am the Queen”, the exhibit will showcase 40 works by Iranian cartoonist, director of the Visual Center of the bureau Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai announced in a press release published on Monday.

The exhibit will be running until June 26 at the bureau located on Somayyaeh St., off Hafez Ave.

Photo: A poster for the cartoon exhibition “Keep Calm, I Am the Queen”.

ABU/YAW