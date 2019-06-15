6th News Agencies World Congress continues into 2nd day

TEHRAN- The Sixth News Agencies World Congress, organized by BTA and the News Agencies World Council, continued into its second day in Sofia, Bulgaria under the motto, "The Future of News."

"Things are not as gloomy as they seem. The future of journalism is a bright one, but we must face two concepts, which we do not think about - place and wisdom," American journalist and writer Eric Weiner addressed the participants. He believes that the more contacts people make in the digital world, the more they forget about the physical face-to-face contact. One of the most frequently asked questions on the phone is "Where are you?", which comes to show that the place matters, he explained.



Wisdom is important, especially in today's digital era, when people confuse knowledge with wisdom, the writer said. It is a fact that the information people use does not make them wiser, which is why if it wants to survive, journalism must find its place in the business of wisdom.



In order to show that the concept of place is important, Weiner moved around in the hall and, while standing, delivered his lecture "The Power of Place: In Search of Lost Wisdom".



Weiner was among the special guests of Congress. He is the best-selling author of The Geography of Bliss, Man Seeks God and The Geography of Genius.

Iran is represented at the event by Tehran-based Mehr News Agency (MNA).