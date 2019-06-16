Tehran summons British ambassador over unacceptable tanker accusations

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned British Ambassador to Tehran Robert Macaire over the accusations levelled by London against Tehran over the Thursday attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt issued a statement on Friday blaming Iran and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps for the attacks. He claimed no other state or non-state actor could have been responsible. The UK official, however, did not present any evidence for his claim.

In a late Saturday meeting with the British ambassador, Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Mahmoud Barimani conveyed Tehran’s strong protest to the British government’s “unfounded allegations” and “unacceptable” anti-Iran stances.

The Iranian official said the accusations have been levelled without any proof, saying such remarks by Hunt are in line with Washington’s position.

“In the [closed-door] meeting of the UN Security Council last Thursday, no one but the UK accepted the unsubstantiated accusation levelled by Washington,” Barimani pointed out, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

“Even many well-known media outlets rejected the claim by America and Britain, citing statements by the crew and authorities at the company which own the tankers,” he said.

The Iranian official demanded an explanation from the British side for the accusations and called on the UK to rectify its position.

“The popular reactions against Britain emanate from such approaches adopted by this country in support of American officials’ unfounded allegations about different issues, including the issue mentioned above,” he stated.

He urged the British government to adopt realistic stances in conformity with the realities of the policies adopted by Iran and the need for London to revisit its approach.

The British ambassador, in return, said he would immediately inform London of Tehran’s stance.

