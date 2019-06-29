Iranian wrestler Komeil Ghasemi bids farewell

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Komeil Ghasemi has issued a farewell statement.

The 31-year-old wrestler announced his retirement on Friday.

Ghasemi won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 120kg event at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He also won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Ghasemi claimed a gold at the 2014 Asian Championships in Astana and seized two silvers in Tashkent (211) and Doha (2015).

He also clinched a silver medal at the 2014 World Championships in Tashkent.